79-year-old Kalkaska woman arrested for texting inappropriate things to a child

Sue Ann Asch (Derrick Carroll)

KALKASKA COUNTY — Michigan State Police on Tuesday said a Kalkaska woman has been arrested for accosting a child for immoral purposes.

In September 2023, the Michigan State Police Houghton Lake Post said they were notified of a woman who had been allegedly texting and Snapchatting inappropriate things to a minor.

The victim knew the suspect, identified as 79-year-old Sue Ann Asch from Kalkaska, troopers said.

Advertisement

The victim was interviewed at the Children’s Advocacy Center in Traverse City. Search warrants were then obtained for Asch’s residence, and several electronic devices were seized, troopers said.

The devices were sent to the MSP Computer Crimes Unit for analysis, and a report was submitted to the Kalkaska County Prosecutor’s Office for review. A felony warrant was authorized on Jan. 8.

Asch was informed of the warrant and turned herself in, troopers said. She was arraigned Monday in the 87-B District Court in Kalkaska County on one count of accosting children for immoral purposes.



