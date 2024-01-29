Man fired at police and hid in tree stand before law enforcement shot him, MSP says

KALKASKA COUNTY — A suspect who hid in a tree stand and then confronted law enforcement officials was killed, state police said Monday.

On Jan. 27, deputies from the Kalkaska County Sheriff’s Office were called to a residence on Ingersol Road in Fife Lake for a domestic assault.

The suspect, a 35-year-old man from Fife Lake, had fled the scene, deputies said.

The next day, the suspect was seen on a neighboring property owner’s trail camera approximately one mile from the residence on Ingersol Road, deputies said. The property owner asked another neighbor to check the security of his trailer. When the neighbor drove to the trailer, he was confronted by the suspect, deputies said.

The suspect exited the trailer and fired a gun into the air, and the neighbor left and contacted police, deputies said.

A conservation officer from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources and a deputy from the Kalkaska County Sherriff’s Office responded and saw the suspect fleeing into the woods, they said.

As the conservation officer and deputy pursued him, they heard gunfire and took cover, officials said.

A Michigan State Police K-9 Team and a member of the MSP Emergency Support Team (EST) responded and began to track the suspect. He was found in an elevated enclosed tree stand, officials said.

Upon approaching the tree stand, a confrontation occurred and troopers fired at the suspect inside the tree stand, officials said.

Additional MSP EST members responded along with MSP Aviation.

A drone was deployed, and it was determined that the suspect was dead.

Inside the enclosed tree stand, troopers recovered a loaded gun under the body of the suspect, they said.

The MSP Forensic Science Laboratory from Grayling and the MSP Sixth District Investigative Response Team from Grand Rapids responded to the scene to conduct the investigation.

The case remains under investigation