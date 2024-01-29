Michigan presidential primary - what you need to know

The 2024 election season is kicking off in Michigan as voters prepare to cast their ballots in the state’s presidential primary. Here’s what you need to know about your options to vote in Northern Michigan.

The primary election will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 27. Both Democrats and Republicans will cast their ballots, but the way the votes count toward each party’s awarding of delegates will be different.

Early voting

Michigan’s presidential primary, and voting process overall, will look somewhat different in 2024. This is largely due to 2022′s Proposal Two, which enshrined certain voting rights in the state constitution.

Among these rights are nine days of early voting and the ability to sign up for a permanent absentee registry. The first day of voting for the presidential primary is Feb. 17, according to Grand Traverse County clerk Bonnie Scheele.

Voters can find their early voting location — which may or may not be different from their usual polling site — at the Michigan Department of State’s website here. More information on elections in Michigan can be found at michigan.gov/vote.

Scheele said that early votes aren’t tabulated until polls close on election night, but voters are unable to change their votes once submitted. That’s different for absentee votes, which can be “spoiled” if a voter changes their mind up until two Fridays before an election — Feb. 16 for the presidential primary.

Absentee voting

Voters are able to request an absentee ballot until 5 p.m. the Friday before an election — Feb. 23 for the presidential primary. All ballots must be received by 8 p.m. on election night, with the exception of overseas military ballots which must be postmarked by election day and received within six days of the election.

Those looking to cast an absentee ballot should contact their local township or city clerk, Scheele. Voters can also apply for an absentee ballot online here, or download an application document to return to a local clerk.

Within two weeks of an election, the Department of State advises voters to make their absentee ballot requests in person to avoid postal delays. Voters are allowed to vote absentee without giving a reason throughout Michigan.

Absentee ballots can also be tracked at michigan.gov/vote, Scheele said.

Scheele said that the same options should be available to voters in the remaining elections in 2024, including a May 7 special election for some municipalities, an Aug. 6 primary to determine general election candidates and the Nov. 5 election for local lawmakers, an open U.S. Senate seat and the presidency.

Who will be on the ballot?

In the Democratic primary, voters will see incumbent president Joe Biden, Minnesota congressman Dean Phillips and self-help author Marianne Williamson.

Republican voters will see a broader field, though most individuals listed have suspended their campaigns since ballot qualification was finalized in November. Voters can pick from businessman Ryan Binkley, former New Jersey governor Chris Christie, Florida governor Ron DeSantis, former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, former Arkansas governor Asa Hutchinson, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy and former president Donald Trump.

Due to a conflict between Michigan’s primary date and the national GOP’s rules for presidential nominating contests, not all of Michigan’s delegates will be awarded by voters. Only 16 out of 55 delegate assignments will be decided on Feb. 27, while the remaining 39 will be distributed at a March 2 state GOP conference by party members selected by each district’s congressional committee.