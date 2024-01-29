Dog Soda? We invite a rescue pup from Cherryland Humane to taste test

Jones Soda and Chewy.com have partnered to create a unique beverage that has gone, to the dogs. Specifically formulated as a nutritious treat for your pup these “sodas” are not carbonated and include ingredients that are safe for your pet.

These “sodas” come in three flavors: Beef Stock, Turkey and Gravy and Chicken Stock.

But how do these taste, and will dogs enjoy the experience?

We invite a rescue dog from Cherryland Humane Society in Traverse City to join us and share their thoughts on which is the best!

At Cherryland Humane you can volunteer, foster and adopt to support animals in need of a fur-ever home. Right now, your local shelter is experiencing a crisis as many are at capacity and unable to take in any more potential pets. Please visit the Cherryland Humane Society’s website for more information on how you can help and to see which pets are available for adoption.

Remember to adopt don’t shop, get your pets spayed or neutered, and that pets are a commitment for life not an accessory.