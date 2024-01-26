On The Road: Winterfest at Grand Traverse Civic Center

Grand Traverse County Parks and Recreation will host Winterfest at the Grand Traverse Civic Center on Saturday, January 27 from 12:00 to 3:00pm.

The Winterfest will be a free afternoon of fun for all ages with outdoor activities.

Whether there is snow or not, the will be snow games and activities for families and friends to enjoy including a snowball slingshot with a target, snow painting, snowshoeing demos, and so much more.

Our On The Road Crew, Braulis and Tyler, are getting all the details before the big day.