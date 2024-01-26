Haley’s Hot Takes: The Oscars and more!

The biggest night in Hollywood is here! The movie “Oppenheimer” led the list with 13 nominations. Which includes Best Picture, Lead Actor For Cillian Murphy and Best Director for Christopher Nolan. Other nominees include Lily Gladstone for her role in “Killers Of The Flower Moon”. The movie “Poor Things” also got high recognition with 11 nominations including Supporting Actor for Mark Ruffalo. The Oscars are going to be aired in March with fourth time Host Jimmy Kimmel taking the stage.

“Barbie”, the movie of the summer, in my opinion was snubbed by the Oscars. While the movie did receive eight nominees, director Greta Grewig did not get on the list for Best Director. However, the biggest snub was Margot Robbie. She became the Barbie we all loved and did not receive the nom for Best Leading Actress.

In happy news, Ryan Gosling got a nomination as actor in Supporting Role and America Ferreira got one for Supporting Actress. We might also be able to see Ryan Gosling perform “I’m Just Ken” live as that song received a nomination!

Faster Horses, the country music and camping festival is returning this year in Brooklyn, MI! Now, I do enjoy country music so this line-up is pretty exciting! Headlining the three nights will be country rapper Jelly Roll, singer Lainey Wilson, and closing out the fest is singer Hardy. Other artists include Old Dominion and Cody Johnson. The festival will be July 19 through the 21 and if you want to get tickets for the festival, they go on sale February 9th at 10 am.

