2 The Moon Bakery is a local award winning bakery in Lake City for the Manistee, Ludington, and Cadillac Area Red Hot Best 2023.

The bakery has everything from pastries, coffee, and deli items like soups and sandwiches.

The bakery is open from 7am to 4pm Monday through Saturday and open from 8 am to 2pm on Sundays.

Our On The Road Crew, Braulis and Tyler, are in Lake City meeting with the local bakers.

On The Road: Bake off at 2 The Moon Bakery 6:45

On The Road: Bake off at 2 The Moon Bakery 7:15