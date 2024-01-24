MSP: Benzonia man arrested for sending pornographic messages to and receiving them from a minor

Dennis Keith Winek III (Derrick Carroll)

BENZIE COUNTY — Michigan State Police say a Benzonia man was arrested and charged for digital child pornography.

MSP says the parents of the victim contacted them about their child sending and receiving inappropriate messages on SnapChat. Troopers conducted interviews and searched electronic devices.

The Benzie County Prosecutor’s Office issued an arrest warrant for Dennis Keith Winek III. He turned himself in on Jan. 18.

Winek is charged with one count possession of child sexually abusive material, and one count using a computer to commit a crime. Bond was set at $500,000.