Good Day Northern Michigan, Tuesday Jan. 23

Traverse City will host the 2024 Salomon Cup Junior National Qualifier at Hickory Hills on Jan. 27 and 28.

The Nordic course at Hickory Hills is the first to meet International Ski and Snowboard Federation standards to host sanctioned races.

Head coach Ethan Goss and senior skier/team captain Ella Debruyn talk about the excitement around the event.

Advertisement

Good Day Northern Michigan - Tim Gillen 1/23

Apple is introducing an upgrade to their Apple Vision called Apple Vision Pro.

The mixed-reality headset didn’t really take off like the iPod or iPhone, and our friend and tech expert Tim Gillen tells us why.

Good Day Northern Michigan - Photo Club

Northern Michigan’s beauty makes capturing an iconic picture easier, and the Traverse City Photo Club is looking for new members.

Michael Kent tells us what experienced and amateur photographers can get from the club.

You can attend their next event on Jan. 26, 6 p.m. at Studio North Collective in Traverse City.