Indian River man pleads no contest to embezzling landowners by underreporting timber harvests

OTSEGO COUNTY — On Friday, Norman Kasubowski of Indian River pleaded no contest to embezzlement and disorderly conduct charges in court.

Kasubowski operated two timber harvesting companies, G.L.F.P. Inc. (Great Lakes Forest Products) and Northern Timber Producers, Inc., in Northern Michigan. He was charged with intentionally underreporting timber harvests from private property to avoid paying landowners for the full harvest.

He pleaded no contest to two counts of misdemeanor embezzlement and two counts of disorderly conduct in the 46th Circuit Court in Otsego County.

As part of his plea agreement, Kasubowski is required to fully repay the six victims of the embezzlement, over $20,000 total. Sentencing has not yet been scheduled.