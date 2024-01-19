Haley’s Hot Takes: J.LO, Coachella, and more!

Happy Friday!

Actress Christina Applegate has stayed mostly out of the public eye since she announced she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2021. but she came out at Monday night’s Emmys to present the first award, and was greeted with a standing ovation. You have to listen to her speech above!

Coachella dropped its 20-24 lineup. Lana Del Rey, Doja Cat and rapper Tyler, the Creator are set to headline the festival. Another surprise guest is the punk-band No Doubt. No Doubt’s appearance will mark the first time the band has performed live since at least 20-15. The legendary, desert-centric music festival Will Return to Indio-California’s Empire Polo Field for two consecutive weekends on April 12th Through 14th and April 19th Through 21st this year.

Jennifer Lopez has released her new trailer for the movie “This is Me... Now”. And let me tell you... it is confusing. Seems to be about a love story but also features dance numbers and action stunts. Watch in the video above!

The man known as Joe Exotic from the 2020 Netflix docuseries “Tiger King” is seeking a new trial in his wildlife trafficking case. Lawyers for Joseph Maldonado-Passage better known as Joe Exotic claim that the outcome would have been different if his trial attorney properly investigated the facts of the case. The motion was filed Tuesday in the U.S. district court for the Western district of Oklahoma. Tiger King is currently serving a twenty-one year sentence for a murder-for-hire plot, and for violation of selling endangered tigers, which is a violation of the endangered species act. According to a case summary, Maldonado-Passage, claimed that thirteen animals were donated when he knew they were being sold to an Illinois zoo. He was convicted in 2019 for a murder-for-hire plot against animal rights activist Carole Baskin as well as other crimes that include animal abuse.

Eric brought a hot take himself this week!!

Apparently, Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are unloading their real estate portfolio, which could be another sign they’re preparing for a divorce in which they’d have to split their million-dollar assets. They’ve reportedly got properties for sale already in New York, California, and Tennessee. Sources close to Justin’s wife Jessica claim “Britney’s book revelations brought up more of Jessica’s trust issues...Everyone thought it was super calculated, the truth is, Jessica is tired of trying to get past things with Justin.” The source’s comments appear credible as a report from November claims that Jessica believes Justin should apologize for mistreating singer and actress Britney spears, and that it would greatly help improve their marriage.

