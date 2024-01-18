MSP: Traverse City man rescued with help of his dog after falling through the ice on Arbutus Lake

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY — Michigan State Police said that a 65-year-old Traverse City man was rescued with the help of his dog after falling through the ice on Arbutus Lake in East Bay Township.

On Thursday, around 11:45 a.m., MSP were sent to Arbutus Lake after bystanders on the shore witnessed a man fall through the ice. When Michigan State Police Motor Carrier Officer Kammeron Bennetts arrived on the scene, he grabbed the rescue disc from the back of his patrol car and went out on the ice. He saw the man in the frozen water, and then his dog, Ruby.

MSP said that Bennetts could not reach the man due to the ice conditions an instead attached the rescue disc to Ruby’s collar. He then told the man to call his dog, and when he did Ruby ran back with the rescue disc. Bennetts then told the man to take the disc from Ruby and start kicking his legs.

After being rescue from the ice, the man was taken to the nearest hospital for treatment and released later.

MSP said that the man was in the water for about 16 minutes.

Michigan State Police were assisted by a firefighter from Grand Traverse Metro Fire Department and East Bay Township EMS.