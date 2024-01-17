Traverse City commission approves further talks of having Safe Harbor open year-round

TRAVERSE CITY — The first Traverse City commission meeting of the year was held on Tuesday.

Among the topics discussed, there was one that stood out for the community. A memorandum of understanding was approved to further the conversation to have the Safe Harbor shelter open year-round.

The shelter is currently open from October to April due to their current special land use permit. The memorandum approval is just the start of conversations to have the shelter open throughout the year.

“Safe Harbor is the only emergency shelter that we have in Traverse City. as we’re looking towards potential solutions to helping solve at least partially, the issue of homelessness in our area, Safe Harbor is part of that picture,” Mitchell Treadwell, a Traverse City commissioner, said.

The memorandum includes Safe Harbor, the Northwest Michigan Coalition to End Homelessness and Grand Traverse County.