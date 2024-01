After the Iowa caucus, former President Donald Trump, Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis appear to be the three candidates that still have a leg in the race.

Political science professor Scott Ladeur from North Central Michigan College talks to us about what comes next.

Good Day Northern Michigan - Form and Function

A new exhibit called “Form and Function” is coming to the Elizabeth Lane Oliver Center for the Arts.

Executive Director Tamara Hoffbauer tells us more about the upcoming sculpture exhibit.