Veterans get in free at Cadillac ‘Salute to Service’ hockey game

The puck will drop Wednesday evening, January 17th, on a very special hockey game between Cadillac and Big Rapids.

The Vikings will be hosting the Cardinals in their annual Salute to Service Military Appreciation Game. It’s a chance for the teams to honor the men and women who have served or are serving our country.

Veterans or current military personnel get in for free and thanks to some generous sponsors, the first 25 military spouses will also get free admission.

Advertisement

The game will also take time to honor a Cadillac hockey alum and veteran who died suddenly last year. “His name is Chase Raffaele. He was nominated to be our honoree this year. He was a 2011 graduate of Cadillac High School,” said Kris Piskor, a member of the Cadillac Hockey Boosters.

Students will get in free with donation of two or more non-perishable food items, all which will benefit the Cadillac Veterans Serving Veterans Food Pantry. The game gets underway Wednesday evening at 5:50 at the Wex Ice Arena in Cadillac.