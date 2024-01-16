Try snowshoeing, cross country skiing and more for the first time at Winter Trails Day

TRAVERSE CITY — If you’ve ever wanted to try a winter trail activity for free, this weekend is the time to do it.

TART Trails in Traverse City is holding a Winter Trails Day hosted by Timber Ridge Resort.

It’s an opportunity for people to come out and and try things like fat-biking, snowshoeing and cross country skiing, all for free!

“Work with a volunteer who can help train you how to use them and see if that’s something that you love. [Then] if you want to, go ahead and purchase that equipment or rent that equipment for yourself,” said Janna Goethel from TART Trails. “It removes the barrier to entry and allows you to come try these amazing winter sports out for free.”

Winter Trails Day is Saturday, Jan. 20, from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Timber Ridge Resort. There will also be snacks and hot cocoa.