Michigan State Police investigate suspected double murder, suicide in Oscoda Co.

FAIRVIEW — Michigan State Police are investigating a suspected double murder and suicide that happened Monday night.

They tell us deputies from the Oscoda County Sheriff’s Office made a wellness check at a home in Fairview around 6 p.m. They didn’t find anything suspicious outside, but learned that family members were on the way to let them in.

When deputies were able to get in around 11:40 p.m., they say heavy smoke forced them back out. Once firefighters arrived, they were able to get deputies inside.

The Sheriff’s Office says they found two people dead in the home and another in the attached garage.

According to deputies, the two women in the home, 75 and 51 years old, are believed to have been murdered. The 54-year-old man in the garage, who was found with a pistol, is believed to have died by suicide.

Michigan State Police took over the investigation at the request of the Sheriff’s Office. They say MSP Grayling Crime Lab, MSP K9, and MSP Fire Investigation Unit are currently on the scene.