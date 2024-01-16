Good Day Northern Michigan, Tuesday Jan. 16

The Ishpeming Ski Club will host the 137th Annual Ski Jumping Tournament at the U.P. Nordic Ski Complex from Jan. 19 to 21.

The event is one of the stops on both the Regional Premier Four Hills Tournament and the U.S. Cup.

Vice president of the Ishpeming Ski Club, Peter Copenhaver, tells us how ski jumpers from all over the U.S. will be testing their abilities.

Advertisement

Good Day Northern Michigan - Bonnie Jo Campbell

Michigan author Bonnie Jo Campbell has a new book, “The Waters,” and she’s coming to Traverse City for a National Writers Series Event on Saturday, Jan. 27.

Campbell joins us to talk about her new fictional novel that takes place on a familiar island.

Good Day Northern Michigan - Financial Resolutions

Studies say 2/3 of Americans have made financial resolutions for 2024.

Kelly Lannan is senior vice president of Emerging Customers at Fidelity Investments and tells us about the financial forecast for the new year.

Advertisement

Good Day Northern Michigan - CIONIC neural sleeve

The CIONIC neural sleeve was recognized as one of Time’s Best Inventions of 2023.

CIONIC founder and CEO Jeremiah Robison and Patty Glatfelter, a patient whose life was transformed thanks to the neural sleeve, join us.