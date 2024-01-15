Good Day Northern Michigan, Monday, January 15

Learn more about the significance of MLK day and how it’s celebrated across Northern Michigan in this interview with Marshall Collins of Northern Michigan E-3. Next month is the Michigan Snowmobile Festival in Gaylord, Christy Walcott from the Gaylord Area Convention and Tourism Bureau shares more. Also, nationwide schools are coping with a teacher shortage. Michigan is working on an initiative to overcome the issue, Jack Elsey from the Michigan Educator Workforce Initiative explains more.

Good Day Northern Michigan - MLK Day