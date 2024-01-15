Good Day Northern Michigan, Monday, January 15

Skip to Main
01/15/2024

Learn more about the significance of MLK day and how it’s celebrated across Northern Michigan in this interview with Marshall Collins of Northern Michigan E-3. Next month is the Michigan Snowmobile Festival in Gaylord, Christy Walcott from the Gaylord Area Convention and Tourism Bureau shares more. Also, nationwide schools are coping with a teacher shortage. Michigan is working on an initiative to overcome the issue, Jack Elsey from the Michigan Educator Workforce Initiative explains more.

