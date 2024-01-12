Haley’s Hot Takes: Golden Globes Recap

This past week was the Golden Globes, and what a night it was!

Oppenheimer took home five awards including best director for Christopher Nolan. Actress Lily Gladstone made history by becoming the first indigenous winner to take home best actress in her role in “Killers of the Flower Moon”. In television, it was the HBO show “Succession” that was the one to beat. The show winning “Best Television Series-Drama” and three of their actors winning for their performance. in a new award called Cinematic and Box Office Achievement gave “Barbie” a golden globe for the night.

Nigel Lythgoe said Friday he is stepping away from his duties one week after he was accused of sexual assault and harassments by pop star Paula Abdul. Lythgoe who is also executive producer of the show said he is stepping away because the focus needs to remain on the dancers. The production companies behind the reality competition series released a joint statement saying they haven’t made a decision yet about a replacement judge for this season. Last week Abdul who is a former judge on “so you think you can dance” filed a suit against Lythgoe accusing him of sexual assault and harassment along with gender violence and negligence. Lythgoe said in a statement to variety he is dedicating himself to clearing his name and reputation.

The People’s Choice Award, honoring crowd favorites across entertainment, takes place in Santa Monica next month. The host, Simu Liu is a people’s choice award winner himself. He won one in the action movie star category -- for his starring role in “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.” He’s nominated this year for his playing one of the kens in “Barbie.” you can vote for the nominees until January 19th at “vote-p-c-a-dot-com.” The two-hour telecast on February 18th airs live on NBC, Peacock and E!.

