Good Day Northern Michigan, Friday Jan. 12

The Stranded Hobos are performing in Ann Arbor with legendary banjo player John McEuen, co-founder of the Nitty-Gritty Dirt Band. After that, they’re headed to Newaygo County for another performance.

They tell us about their new CD benefitting the Wounded Warrior Project and give us a sneak peak of their musical chops.

Good Day Northern Michigan - Stranded Hobos interview

Good Day Northern Michigan - No snow days

Winter storms mean snow days across Northern Michigan, but some schools are instituting “no snow day” policies.

Great Lakes Learning Academy 6-12 students go virtual during bad weather. Dan McMinn, executive director, tells us how it’s working for them.



