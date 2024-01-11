Table Health dietitian Carol Bell has a delicious and nutritious recipe for you

At the Table Health in Traverse City, Registered Dietitian Carol Bell offers reassurance and guidance to make food and dietary changes to transform both your body and mind. During the winter months it’s important we gain enough nutrients and foods to support our daily lives.

The Four brings Carol Bell into the Heritage Kitchen to gain food strategies and share them with us. Let’s see how to make some healthier pudding.

Chocolate Carrot Pudding

Yield: 6 servings

Ingredients

1 cup shredded carrots

1/3 cup chopped dates

3/4 cup water

6z organic silken tofu* (3/4 cup mashed)

1 tsp vanilla

3.5 oz bar of dark chocolate

Fresh fruit for topping (sliced banana, mango or fresh berries)

Directions

In a medium pot, combine the carrots, dates, and water. Bring to a boil, then lower the heat and simmer for 35- 40 minutes until the carrots are very soft. Add the tofu and vanilla to the pot to allow the tofu to warm up. Uncover and allow the mixture to cool slightly and add this to a blender or food processor. Process until smooth. In a small glass bowl, melt the chocolate in the microwave for about 90 seconds, pausing to stir every 30 seconds. Add the chocolate to the blender mixture and puree until silky smooth.

Portion the pudding into cups or small glasses. If you want the mixture to be firmer, refrigerate for 1 or more hours. Top with fresh fruit before serving. Will keep it for 4 days in a sealed container in the refrigerator.

*For a smooth and creamy texture, make sure to buy silken tofu and not firm or extra firm tofu.