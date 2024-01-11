MSP car destroyed in crash just as trooper puts suspect in vehicle; both escape with minor injuries

The Michigan State Police Second District posted some incredible photos to X showing the damage to a patrol car that happened while a trooper was putting a suspect in the vehicle. The Second District covers counties in the Detroit area.

Here’s what state police said about the crash:

“A Metro North Post trooper had made a traffic stop on NB I-75 near Clarkston and arrested a driver for impaired driving. The suspect was in the passenger side front seat handcuffed and seat-belted in.

“The trooper was also in the front seat on the drivers side. The 16 year old driver of a Dodge Durango drifted onto the right shoulder and struck the patrol car. The patrol car was pushed into the prisoners car. The trooper and prisoner were transported to a local hospital.

“Both of them sustained lacerations to their face and the trooper a possible broken arm. There were no other reported injuries. The road remains closed for the investigation. Pends further investigation. 3/

“F/Lt Mike Shaw stated ‘We are very fortunate that the injuries in this crash were not more serious, or even fatal. The one message we can take from this crash is to wear your seatbelt when in the car. It will save your life.’ ”

Michigan State Police 2nd District photo

