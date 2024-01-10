Pellston man arrested on charges of stealing and illegally selling guns

Chase William Weatherwax

CHEBOYGAN COUNTY — Cheboygan County Undersheriff Josh Ginop said Wednesday that Chase William Weatherwax, 24, from Pellston, was arrested on Jan. 8 on firearm-related charges after receiving a complaint from a resident that several firearms were missing from his residence.

The investigation led to Weatherwax, deputies said. Officials believe he took the firearms from the residence and that he sold the weapons to several gun dealers in Emmet County, claiming they belonged to him.

“We were able to obtain a search warrant for Weatherwax’s residence in Pellston, and he was arrested at that time,” said Ginop.

The investigation is ongoing in Cheboygan and Emmet counties, which could result in additional charges, Ginop said.

“We believe other firearms may have been stolen from other victims and we are following those leads now,” said Ginop. He said it is believed those crimes took place over the past two months.

Weatherwax has been arraigned on six counts of larceny of a firearm, and one count of larceny in a building.

Assisting in this investigation is the Emmet County Sheriff’s Office and the Harbor Springs Police Department.



