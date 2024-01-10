On The Road: Tasty Sips with Audacia Elixers

Audacia Elixers can be your next party or event beverage that is completely non-alcoholic.

The local business provides zero proof elixers that are crafted with organic, whole ingredients, with just water and salt.

With all natural ingredients, Audacia Elixers has elevated the art of non-alcoholic spirit offerings with endless creativity with a full line up of recipes provided on their website.

Classes will soon be available with Audacia Elixers to teach you how to use and make drinks within the comfort of your home.

Our On The Road Crew, Braulis and Tyler, are with Audacia Elixers trying some of their recipes.

