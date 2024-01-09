Mio man charged for allegedly punching, choking child

Timothy Joel Peterson (Derrick Carroll)

OSCODA COUNTY — Michigan State Police say a Mio man was arrest and charged last week for alleged child abuse.

Troopers were notified in November about an incident where Timothy Joel Peterson was accused of punching and choking a child. Child Protective Services interviewed the victim and a witness.

Following the investigation, an arrest warrant was issued on Jan. 4. Peterson turned himself in to the Oscoda County Sheriff’s Office later that day.

He’s charged with one count Child Abuse - Third Degree, and one count Child Abuse - Third Degree Committed in the Presence of Another Child.