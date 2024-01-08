2024 Cops & Doughnuts Monthly Giveaway: $100 Gift Card!

The Michigan-based world-famous business – and official coffee sponsor of Michigan This Morning, Cops & Doughnuts, is partnering with 9&10 News again for the $100 prize monthly giveaways! No purchase necessary to enter or win, so there’s no reason to delay.

With locations spread throughout the state the official coffee sponsor of Michigan This Morning, Cops & Doughnuts, provides multiple opportunities to visit and check out their stores. Whether you’re working the morning shift, midnight shift, or are off-duty, Cops & Doughnuts always has the drink and treat for you. Visit the stores, check their socials, and watch MTM, in 2024 for your opportunity to enter and join Cops & Doughnuts in the fun.

A new winner will be selected each month on Michigan this Morning to receive a $100 gift card prize plus a $100 donation to the local children’s nonprofit or charity of their choice. All you have to do is click to enter and provide us with a few details.

See the complete schedule below for drawings on Michigan This Morning; be sure to watch to see if you’ve won!

January 26th

February 23rd

March 29th

April 26th

June 1st

June 28th

July 26th

August 30th

September 27th

November 1st

November 29th

December 13th

Keep entering every month because each drawing offers another chance to win!

You can visit all of Cops & Doughnuts’ locations in person or online at:

Cops & Doughnuts - Central Precinct

Cops & Doughnuts - Jay’s Precinct - Gaylord

Cops & Doughnuts - Sutherland Precinct

Cops & Doughnuts website

