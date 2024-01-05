House fire in Grand Traverse Co. send two people to the hospital

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY — The Blair Township Fire Department responded to a house fire around 4:20 a.m. Friday.

Two people were transported to Munson and their conditions are unknown.

Fire Chief Bill Parker said that because it’s winter it’s important to stay vigilant when it comes to fire hazards.

Advertisement

“In northern Michigan, we deal with several different fire conditions, Weather conditions today, you know, just being kind of cold. Thanks to the Salvation Army for coming out for rehab for our firefighters. And then we just make sure we kind of rotate the crews, that they stay warm while they’re working to put out the fire,” Parker said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.



