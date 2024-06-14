Thousands of fossils and an extremely rare habitat found in Northern Michigan

For this episode with Alexis Dahl we bring you two uniquely Michigan stories from Drummond Island.

Story 1 takes us to the gorgeous Fossil Ledges that can be found on Drummond Island and contain thousands of fossils that provide scientist a peek back in time at what our landscape once was.

Story 2 was a serendipitous adventure for Alexis as on her exploration she accidently stumbled into one of the rarest habitats in world.

For the complete video visit the Alexis Dahl YouTube channel. For more information on Alexis and her adventures visit the Alexis Dahl website.