Meet the Weather Watchers: Patti in Rocky Point

For more than 30 years, the Doppler 9&10 Weather team has had the help of the “Weather Watchers” to give us an inside look of what is going on outside their windows. While our weather team is in the studio, our weather watchers are able to relay real-time and accurate readings to us about what’s going on in the areas in which they live. Some of these watchers have started recently, while others have been helping us since the beginning. In this series, we will highlight the people who give us the weather in their region every morning!

What is your name and hometown?

Patti in Rocky Point.

How long have you been a weather watcher?

Twenty years.

What has been your favorite/craziest weather event you have experienced?

I LOVE a good snowstorm!

How did you get interested in weather?

Jim LeHocky asked for temps.

Have you always lived in Northern Michigan? If not, where else have you lived?

Yup, 64 years.

Besides weather, what hobbies do you like to do?

I love making log bed, working on one now.

What’s your favorite season?

Fall.