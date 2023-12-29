Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy opens new Turtle Cove Nature Preserve

TRAVERSE CITY — A new nature preserve just opened to the public on Friday in Traverse City.

The Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy has been hard at work trying to fully protect this piece of land.

The new Turtle Cove Nature Preserve is a 120-acre piece of land that hugs the western shoreline of the Arbutus Lake. This is where the shallow water cove the preserve gets its name from is located. There is a 1.7 mile trail loop that takes you through various habitats.

Advertisement

“I grew up around here actually in Kingsley and Suttons Bay, and so I spent a lot of time in the Ambridge quiet area and some of these other areas that have just grown immensely over time and just opening up new areas where people can experience Northern Michigan is is such a huge part of living up here and visiting here,”

This was one of the highest-ranking parcels identified for protection in the Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy Priority Land Atlas.



