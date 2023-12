Meet the Weather Watchers: Steven in Traverse City

For more than 30 years, the Doppler 9&10 Weather team has had the help of the “Weather Watchers” to give us an inside look of what is going on outside their windows. While our weather team is in the studio, our weather watchers are able to relay real-time and accurate readings to us about what’s going on in the areas in which they live. Some of these watchers have started recently, while others have been helping us since the beginning. In this series, we will highlight the people who give us the weather in their region every morning!

What is your name and hometown?

Steven and from Traverse City.

How long have you been a weather watcher?

Ten years, probably.

What has been your favorite/craziest weather event you have experienced?

As a first responder, we were often out during storms. As DNR Wildland Fire fighter we assisted opening roads to free people from in their homes when the wind sheer came through from Leelanau County into Kalkaska. I also ran saw crews cleaning up state.

How did you get interested in weather?

Knowing and understanding weather is an important part of being a Wildland Fire fighter.

Have you always lived in Northern Michigan? If not, where else have you lived?

Always lived here.

Besides weather, what hobbies do you like to do?

Hike, camp, ride mountain bike, travel and explore new areas.

What’s your favorite season?

Spring.