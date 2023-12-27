Good Day Northern Michigan, Wednesday Dec. 27

Around 20,000 cruise ship passengers visited Mackinac Island this year, bringing in about $2 million.

Here to discuss the opportunities ahead and recap the busy travel season is Mackinac Island Tourism Bureau’s Steph Castelein.

Good Day Northern Michigan - Young Marines

The Young Marines of Traverse City are celebrating their 50th anniversary this year.

Here to talk about their services to the community and the recognition they’ve received are Young Marines Unit Commander Brian Wheelock and Young Marines Gunnery Sergeant Keagan Szajner.

Good Day Northern Michigan - Rich Brauer

“The DJ on Wallaker Hill,” an homage to Alfred Hitchcock from “Dogman” director Rich Brauer, was shot in Northern Michigan during a raging winter blizzard in February!

The film screens for the first time at Frankfort’s beautifully renovated Garden Theater on Dec. 28. Rich Brauer tells us more.