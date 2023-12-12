Mackinac Island says Great Lakes cruises generated nearly $2M in 2023

Mackinac Island Tourism says Great Lakes cruise passenger spending generated nearly $2,000,000 for the island in 2023.

Sault Ste. Marie says Great Lakes cruises generated nearly $1M in 2023

In 2023, about 20,000 passengers visited Mackinac Island aboard cruise ships. Regionally, nearly 25,000 passengers made 800 visits to Great Lakes ports in 2023, an increase of more than 20% from last year.

“I’m thrilled to witness the growing impact Great Lakes cruising has had on our beautiful island,” said Tim Hygh, Mackinac Island Tourism Bureau Executive Director. “The growing number of passengers and their enthusiastic exploration once they arrive are a testament to the magic of Mackinac Island as a must-visit destination. Our island community looks forward to welcoming more cruise guests back next season and for years to come.”

Cruise the Great Lakes is the region’s cruise marketing program focused on attracting more passengers. It brings together States, Provinces, cruise lines, ports, convention and visitors bureaus, chambers of commerce, associations and others to increase cruise tourism.