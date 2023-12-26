Report of man sleeping in truck leads to meth, heroin, concealed weapon arrest

BEULAH — Troopers say a Grawn man was arrested for drugs and a concealed weapon after they found him passed out in his truck.

Michigan State Police were called to a business parking lot on Saturday for a report of a man sleeping in his truck. They say Paul Liss’s truck was parked in the middle of the lot, running with the lights on, for almost two hours.

Liss was found slumped over with a syringe and rubber tourniquet next to him. EMS was called, but Liss refused treatment.

Troopers say altogether they found meth, heroin, a knife, Alprazolam (tranquilizer) pills, 50 syringes, butane torches, a spoon with burn marks, cotton swabs and a digital scale.

Liss was charged with one count Possession Methamphetamine, one count Possession Heroin less than 25 grams, one count Possession Analogues, one count Carrying a Concealed Weapon, and Habitual Offender. His bond was set at $250,000 cash.