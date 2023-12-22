Young girl raises $4,000 for special needs bike by collecting cans

TRAVERSE CITY — A young local girl, Piper Shumar, teamed up with Toys for Tots and McLain Cycle & Fitness in Traverse City to make an unforgettable Christmas for a 9-year-old boy and his family.

Piper has been raising money for her project, “This Girl Can,” for 5 years. She uses can and bottle returns to buy bikes for families in need.

For her 1,000th bike, Piper decided to buy a special $4,000 adaptive bike for 9-year-old JonCarlos.

“He is non-verbal, autistic, nine years old. One of the sweetest boys ever. Very gentle,” said his mom, Dacia DelaFuente. “What this really will be for our family is just so amazing. It’s just something that we’ve been looking forward to, something that we’ve been working on.”

Thanks to Piper’s donation, JonCarlos’s family will be able to bike together and create lasting memories.



