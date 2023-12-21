Clare man arrested for child pornography related to investigation in Colorado

CLARE — The Michigan State Police (MSP) Computer Crimes Unit, Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force announced the arrest of Timothy Scott Beals for alleged aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material and using a computer to commit a crime.

The investigation started when the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office from Glenwood Springs, Colorado, requested help investigation the exploitation of a minor involving Beals.

Beals was charged with two counts of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material, four counts of possession of child sexually abusive material, and six counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

The MSP ICAC Task Force was assisted by the Clare Police Department.