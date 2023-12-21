Christmas Climatology

Christmas time in Northern Michigan usually means bundling up in your favorite sweater or blanket to enjoy holiday festivities, with high temperatures normally in the mid-20s to mid-30s on the 25th of December. However, conditions are not always crisp to round out the month and with a warm Christmas coming for 2023 were taking a look at the temperature records for Northern Michigan on this normally cool and snowy holiday.

First here are the average high and low temperatures for Christmas Day across Northern Michigan:

Alpena (1916-2022): 29 degrees/16 degrees

Gaylord (1951-2022): 28 degrees/15 degrees

Houghton Lake (1919-2022): 29 degrees/15 degrees

Sault Ste. Marie (1888-2022): 25 degrees/12 degrees

Traverse City (1896-2022): 30 degrees/19 degrees

Now taking a look at the extremes for Northern Michigan, since temperature records have started many spots have seen their warmest high hitting the upper 50s to upper 40s. Alpena notably reached a high of 65 degrees in 1982 while other spots warmed into the 50s/upper 40s in 1982 as well. Coldest lows tend to be in the single digits, with the exception of the Soo dropping to -25 degrees in 1980. The warmest lows generally sit in the 30s with Alpena almost touching 40 in 1932.

Temperature Extremes for December 25th

Although the forecast for Christmas of 2023 does not have us breaking any records (as of right now), it is still going to be a warm one! Many will likely reach the upper 40s to low 50s this year, so don’t anticipate seeing any of the white stuff outside your door.

Stay updated on the latest Christmas forecast from the Doppler 9&10 Weather Team at: https://www.9and10news.com/weather/





