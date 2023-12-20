Meth, heroin and loaded gun found during rollover crash in Crawford Co.

Deputies say a man and woman were arrested for drugs and a load handgun after a rollover crash on Wednesday.

While deputies were helping a woman trapped in the car on I-75, they saw drug paraphernalia. They also saw drugs in her purse before she was taken to the hospital.

They also spoke to a man who initially denied driving the car, but later admitted to it. The man had a backpack which he would not let deputies search. Because they had seen drugs and drug paraphernalia, deputies had probably cause and searched the bag.

They found a 9mm handgun, 324 grams of meth (nearly ¾ of a pound), 13 grams of heroin and more drug paraphernalia.

The man and woman are being helding pending results of the investigation.

Drugs