Meet the Weather Watchers: Tom in Hersey

For more than 30 years, the Doppler 9&10 Weather team has had the help of the “Weather Watchers” to give us an inside look of what is going on outside their windows. While our weather team is in the studio, our weather watchers are able to relay real-time and accurate readings to us about what’s going on in the areas in which they live. Some of these watchers have started recently, while others have been helping us since the beginning. In this series, we will highlight the people who give us the weather in their region every morning!

What is your name and hometown?

Tom in Hersey.

How long have you been a weather watcher?

All my life, but sending information to various news agencies and the NWS since 2005.

What has been your favorite/craziest weather event you have experienced?

The derecho of 1998 and the flood of 1986.

How did you get interested in weather?

Not sure exactly, (but I) have been fascinated with weather since I was a kid. I’m the “Weather Geek” of the family.

Have you always lived in Northern Michigan? If not, where else have you lived?

Yes.

Besides weather, what hobbies do you like to do?

Camping, boating and geocaching.

What’s your favorite season?

Summer.