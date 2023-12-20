Christmas is right around the corner, but don’t look for a white one

The first day of December marked the start of meteorological winter and for many the beginning of the holiday season. Whether you are driving in your car listening to Christmas tunes or sitting on your couch watching your favorite holiday movie, there is one theme that always seems to come up: “White Christmas.”

In weather terms, “white Christmas” is defined as having and inch or more of snow on the ground on Christmas morning.

Northern Michigan is no stranger to this festive phenomenon, with chilly conditions and measurable snowfall being quite common for the end of December. An average Christmas in Northern Michigan usually features high temperatures in the mid-20s to mid-30s and a snow depth of 5-10 inches.

Since snow depth measurements began, most spots across Northern Michigan have seen a white Christmas more than 70% of the time.

Gaylord (measurements beginning in 1951): Experienced a white Christmas 92% of the time

Traverse City (measurements beginning in 1896): Experienced a white Christmas 79% of the time.

Houghton Lake (measurements beginning in 1919): Experienced a white Christmas 82% of the time.

Sault Ste. Marie (measurements beginning in 1931): Experienced a white Christmas 94% of the time.

The past few years have been variable depending on where you are, but the general trend was that everyone saw at least a trace of snow on the ground for the 25th. Some years even saw snow falling on the holiday, with the notable 2022 Christmas blizzard bringing sizeable snowfall totals to the EUP and Western Northern Lower. High temperatures also have tended to stay in the 20s to 30s, with the exception of 2019 and 2021, which were particularly warm.

Maximum and Minimum Temperatures on December 25th 2018-2022

Snow Fall and Snow Depth on December 25th 2018-2022

So, now to answer the question of the 2023 white Christmas forecast. Unfortunately for those of us who love to see flakes flying outside the window while we are unwrapping our gifts, snow is NOT in the forecast for the 25th.

With temperatures forecast to be in the 40s to 50s, we are not expecting much in the way of snow. It does, however, look like some rain will be falling as a system makes its way through.

The odds of seeing any snow on the ground are extremally low as well (unless, of course, you are hitting the slopes!). The days leading up to the 25th feature temperatures in the 30s to 40s.

Christmas Day 2023 Forecast















