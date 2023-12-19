Community effort to build picnic tables memorializing veterans

CADILLAC — A program at the Veterans Serving Veterans Park is helping to memorialize the sacrifices of our local heroes.

The group has a goal to assemble 100 memorial picnic tables to place under the park’s brand new pavilion. So far, they have about 70 of them put together and it’s been done with help of several community groups.

It costs $50 to have a veteran’s name engraved into the table. Each one is built from the ground up, with much of the material donated by The Home Depot. They tell us it takes anywhere between 45 minutes to an hour to assemble just one table, but they say it’s well worth the time and effort.

“The group of guys you work with and stuff are fantastic, just fellow veterans. Everybody gets along good. It’s just camaraderie of working with things. It makes it fun and in the back of your mind, there’s something that will be remembered and be here, hopefully after we’re not,” said Vets Serving Vets volunteer Dick Triplett.

The Manton High School cross country team is scheduled to be on hand to put together tables next week.

If you or your group would like to help, you can click here.