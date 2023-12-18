Great Lakes Chocolate and Dessert Co is your local craft chocolate shop in Traverse City.

The shop creates handcrafted chocolates and deserts from bean-to-bar.

Great Lakes Chocolate and Dessert Co begins with organic cacao beans from countries around the world that are sorted, roasted, and cracked, into small batches that are then made into chocolate bars, hand-rolled truffles and specialty desserts—-all crafted by hand.

Advertisement

If you aren’t able to visit to get some for yourself, they’re able to ship statewide so everyone can indulge in their delicious chocolate!

Our On The Road Crew, Braulis and Tyler, are visiting the shop getting their hands on some dessert.

On The Road: Holiday Favorites at Great Lakes Chocolate & Dessert Co-6:45