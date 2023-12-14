TART Trails unveils new grooming machine for Vasa Pathway

TRAVERSE CITY — On Thursday, TART Trails unveiled a new grooming machine for the Vasa Pathway.

The $300,000 machine will help with maintenance on the trails for the public and for major events. The Vasa Pathway is a very popular section of the trail, especially in winter.

“Northern Michigan embraces wintertime, and cross-country skiing is an annual tradition that people look forward to. Being able to continue to invest in that sport, that activity that is accessible for everybody…you’re off into the winter wonderland,” said Brian Beauchamp, TART Trails Director of Strategic Engagement.

One of the big events the trail will be groomed for is the Vasa Festival of Races in February.