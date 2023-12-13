NMC investment in NoBo Market will provide students with internship, business opportunities

TRAVERSE CITY — The Northwestern Michigan College Foundation says they invested $50,000 in NoBo Market on 8th St. in Traverse City.

They say it will help students in their culinary program by providing paid internships and business opportunities for graduates.

“For our students to have actual real life world experience as they’re going through their program, that’s invaluable,” said Jeniffer Hricik, NMC Foundation interim executive director.

This is the first time the foundation has made an impact investment in a local business for this type of venture.