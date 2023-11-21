Sault Ste. Marie says Great Lakes cruises generated nearly $1M in 2023

The Sault Convention & Visitors Bureau says cruise passenger spending generated nearly $1,000,000 in direct economic impact for Sault Ste. Marie in 2023.

In 2023, about 9,000 passengers visited Sault Ste. Marie aboard cruise ships. Regionally, visits to Great Lakes ports were up more than 20% from last year.

“Sault Ste. Marie is thrilled to play an important role in supporting cruising for the region,” said Linda Hoath, Executive Director of the Sault Convention & Visitors Bureau. “As a cornerstone of the region’s customs clearance network, we witness the growth of Great Lakes cruising firsthand and are thrilled to see our local businesses and tourism thrive thanks to the growing popularity of cruising.”

Cruise the Great Lakes is the region’s cruise marketing program focused on attracting more passengers. It brings together States, Provinces, cruise lines, ports, convention and visitors bureaus, chambers of commerce, associations and others to increase cruise tourism.