Tuesday

Good Day Northern Michigan, Tuesday Dec. 12

9and10news Site Staff
Site Staff
12/12/2023 11:26 AM EST

Good Day Northern Michigan - Mitch Albom

His classic, “Tuesdays with Morrie,” is the bestselling memoir of all time, and he’s out with another soon-to-be classic.

Mitch Albom’s “The Little Liar” is out on bookshelves now. It’s about the lies we tell to one another and the impact they have, set against the backdrop of Nazi Germany.

Mitch Albom joins us to talk about his new book and his discussion with the National Writer Series in Traverse City.

Good Day Northern Michigan - Blueyes Below

Blueyes Below is a group working to make sure no one forgets the stories of the thousands of shipwrecks in the Great Lakes.

Dusty Klifman and Captain Leo from Blueyes Below who are working to document them all.

