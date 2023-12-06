Meet the Weather Watchers: Neal in Newberry

For more than 30 years, the Doppler 9&10 Weather team has had the help of the “Weather Watchers” to give us an inside look of what is going on outside their windows. While our weather team is in the studio, our weather watchers are able to relay real-time and accurate readings to us about what’s going on in the areas in which they live. Some of these watchers have started recently, while others have been helping us since the beginning. In this series, we will highlight the people who give us the weather in their region every morning!

RELATED: See previous Weather Watcher profiles here.

What is your name and hometown?

Neal from Newberry.

Advertisement

How long have you been a weather watcher?

On and off for 40 years.

What has been your favorite/craziest weather event you have experienced?

My favorites are the Northern Lights. The craziest was a snowstorm about eight years ago. At almost midnight, a 60-mph wind blew down a 60-foot spruce, taking down my power line, then directly up the path and onto my front porch.

How did you get interested in weather?

I‘ve been a science buff since Eisenhower was president. I got more interested in weather since I moved to Luce County in 1982.

Have you always lived in Northern Michigan? If not, where else have you lived?

I grew up in Ferndale, Michigan. I also lived in Metro Detroit until the age of 30.

Advertisement

Besides weather, what hobbies do you like to do?

Other natural sciences, astronomy and woodworking.

What’s your favorite season?

I’ve always liked the fall (if it’s not rainy).