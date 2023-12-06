Man killed, 12-year-old boy thrown from car in Osceola Co. crash

RICHMOND TOWNSHIP — A 24-year-old was killed, and several others were injured, in a two-car crash in Osceola County on Tuesday night.

Deputies say a Ford Expedition was headed south on 220th Ave. when the driver failed to stop at an intersection. The Expedition hit a Ford Taurus headed east on 3 Mile Road, then ran into a power pole.

When deputies arrived, they found the 24-year-old deceased man partially thrown from the Expedition. A 12-year-old boy had been thrown out of the SUV from the backseat. He was alive, but had serious injuries.

The boy was taken to Corewell Health Reed City Hospital before being airlifted to DeVos Children’s Hospital. He’s now in stable condition. The driver and three other children in the SUV were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Deputies say the driver, the 12-year-old boy and the man who was killed were not wearing seatbelts.

The two people in the Taurus were treated for minor injuries at the scene.