Good Day Northern Michigan, Tuesday Dec. 5

The Mail a Smile Project helps schools in Michigan send homemade cards to senior care facilities in their area. This project takes place every December during the holiday season. Founder Josie Fairbanks tells us more.

Good Day Northern Michigan - S'mores with Santa

Camp Daggett in Petoskey is hosting S’mores with Santa, featuring a winter scavenger hunt, cookie decorating and more!

Mary Ling and Kayla Kuzel from the camp talk about this exciting visit from Santa.

Good Day Northern Michigan - Colonial Christmas

Fort Michilimackinac is ready to give you some Christmas spirit and a history lesson, all in one.

Dominick Miller from Mackinac State Historic Parks tells us about this weekend’s Colonial Christmas.